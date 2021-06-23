JBF Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 8,000 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 142,145 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 767,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 45.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 152,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

PKE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $306.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.95. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

