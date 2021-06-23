JBF Capital Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 97,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

