JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.44

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JD opened at GBX 887.80 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 914.66. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a one year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 955 ($12.48).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

