Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on US Foods Holding Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for US Foods in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88. US Foods has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in US Foods by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

