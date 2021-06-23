Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price upped by Aegis from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

