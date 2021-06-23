Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.
NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.