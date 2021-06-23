Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

