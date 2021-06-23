JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

