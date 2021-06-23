Jing Jin Sells 135,000 Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.10. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.