JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 27,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 480,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $627.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $4,411,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

