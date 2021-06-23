Joanne Wilson Acquires 15 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £141.60 ($185.00).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Joanne Wilson bought 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, for a total transaction of £134.40 ($175.59).

On Monday, May 10th, Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00).

On Friday, April 23rd, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £140.32 ($183.33).

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, with a total value of £133.44 ($174.34).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 954.50 ($12.47) on Wednesday. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 913.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on BVIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

