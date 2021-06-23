John Michal Conaway Sells 3,500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PWR opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

