John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 5,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,051,160.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $1,061,775.00.

TXG stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $203.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

