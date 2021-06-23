Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Joules Group (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:JOUL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 534,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.23. Joules Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The stock has a market cap of £312.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.71.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

