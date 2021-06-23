JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €190.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €184.00 ($216.47).

EPA:RI opened at €179.95 ($211.71) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €176.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

