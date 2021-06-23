JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 86,197 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $29,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 491.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15.

