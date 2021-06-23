JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $27,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Teck Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TECK stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

