JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.43 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 16.35% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

