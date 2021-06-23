JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.43 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 16.35% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

