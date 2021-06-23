JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.34% of Dillard’s worth $28,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $168.33 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

DDS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.