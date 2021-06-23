JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.