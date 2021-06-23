JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 224,948 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 242.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,948 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.60.

