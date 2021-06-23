JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 27,937 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Teck Resources worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

