JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $27,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 292,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

