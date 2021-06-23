JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,050” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,979.67 ($25.86).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of REL traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,937 ($25.31). The stock had a trading volume of 879,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,726. The stock has a market cap of £37.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,886.29. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.