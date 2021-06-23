JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,058,747 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreLogic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $71,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoreLogic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $69,834,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in CoreLogic by 175.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 816,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 519,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
CLGX stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75.
CoreLogic Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
