JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,058,747 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreLogic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $71,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoreLogic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $69,834,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in CoreLogic by 175.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 816,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 519,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

