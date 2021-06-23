JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 358,070 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

