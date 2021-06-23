JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 601,740 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential worth $28,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.