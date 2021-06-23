JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.03 Per Share

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.50 ($1.34). 66,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,977. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.85. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

In other JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 5,000,000 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,050,000 ($6,597,857.33).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

