Katherine Haar Sells 2,980 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $189,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

