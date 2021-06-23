Kava.io (KAVA) Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $249.73 million and $147.03 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00010281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00200060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.20 or 0.03467301 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 136,488,613 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

