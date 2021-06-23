Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.71. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

