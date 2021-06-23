KB Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,587 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,088% compared to the typical volume of 891 call options.

KB Home stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

