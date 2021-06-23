KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

