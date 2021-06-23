KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

