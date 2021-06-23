KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after acquiring an additional 131,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 230,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

