KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.