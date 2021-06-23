KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,277 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $290.35 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

