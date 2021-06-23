KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $119.99 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.