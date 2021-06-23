KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the quarter. KE comprises 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $546,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KE by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 133,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,659. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion and a PE ratio of 339.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

