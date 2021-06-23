Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KGC. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.