Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.23.

KGC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

