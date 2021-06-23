Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Lowered to C$11.80 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$11.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.66.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Insiders sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 in the last 90 days.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.