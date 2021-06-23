KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post $37.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $36.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $149.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $158.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.67 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $161.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 503,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,116. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

