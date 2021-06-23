KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

