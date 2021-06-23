Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Research analysts at Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.04 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

