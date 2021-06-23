Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $161,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $85,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

