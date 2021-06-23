Korea Investment CORP Buys 150 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Markel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL opened at $1,186.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,204.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $880.59 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

