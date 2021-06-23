Korea Investment CORP Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

