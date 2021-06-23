Korea Investment CORP Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 397.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,198 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Dada Nexus worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

