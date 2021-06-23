Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $120,151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.